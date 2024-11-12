Tucker, Essie L.

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Tucker, Essie L.

age 85, of Dayton departed this life Tuesday, November 5, 2024. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Services to follow 11 AM, Thursday, November 14,2024 at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd. Interment West Memory Gardens.

H. H. Roberts Mortuary.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Hampton, Dwight
2
Knight, Meloney
3
Jones, Anthony
4
Fornshell, Duane
5
Mullins, Betty