Truman, Russell

Truman Jr., Russell Emil "Rusty"



Russell Emil "Rusty" Truman Jr., 85, of Springfield, passed away May 11, 2023, in Kettering Hospital. He was born March 31, 1938, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Russell Emil and Virginia (Miller) Truman Sr. Rusty was a dedicated member of Faith in Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church where he spent many hours assisting with any and all projects that needed to be done. He was also a very accomplished pianist. Rusty was a Veteran of the United Sates Army and had owned a Hickory Farms franchise for over 37 years. Rusty never met a stranger and always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. He is survived by one son and daughter in law; Tim and Lynda Truman, five grandchildren; Nikita Mallett (Michael Weldinger), Amy Truman, Becky Truman (Steve), Michael Truman (Abbi) and Aaryn Truman-Smith (Nick), four great grandchildren; Isabella Harmon, Johnny Bales, Harmony Truman and Elton Truman, one brother; Jon (Penny) Truman, special friend; Darlene Anderson and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife; Cynthia "Cindy" (Birch) Truman in 2004, a son; Jeff Truman, a brother; Tom Truman, a sister-in-law; Delores Truman and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:30AM Friday in Faith in Christ Lutheran Church with Pastor Jeff Lee officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolence may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

