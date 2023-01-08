TRUITT, Myrtle Elizabeth



Age 87, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, December 30, 2022. She was born January 24, 1935, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Richard Joshua Blue and Anna McLeod Blue. She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and for the past several years, a resident at Maria Joseph Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She loved to crochet, cook, read her Bible and work in her garden. She was preceded in death by parents, Richard Blue and Anna Blue, brother Hubert Blue, as well as a brother who died as an infant. Husbands, Kay Arthur Webb and the late Rufus J. Truitt, whom she was married to for over 54 years prior to his passing. She is survived by her daughter, Kay Webb Wilson of Dayton; Granddaughters, Rhonda Beckham (Julius) of Dayton, and Asia Giwa-Agbomeirele (Okoineme) of Waldorf, MD; Great-Grandchildren, C'ierra Beckham of Clayton, OH, Noah Beckham of Portland, OR, Kaiden Giwa-Agbomeirele, Jace Giwa-Agbomeirele, and Adesua Giwa-Agbomeirele all of Waldorf, MD; Great-Great Grandchildren, Ava Brown and Carter Lee of Clayton, OH. Nephews, Richard "Ricky" Blue and Timothy "Timmy" Blue, both of Dayton, Stewart Blue, Eric Truitt of Atlanta, GA, and Ray Truitt of Savannah, GA; Nieces, Belinda Oldham (Charles), Barbara Ann Taylor of Dayton, Shirley Favors of Dayton, Sandra Darah of Boston, MA, Debra Amos, and Laverne Hall of Atlanta, GA; Special longtime friend, Mattie Watkins as well as a host of other loving relatives and friends. Memorial Mass will be held in the chapel of Mother Brunner Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 4830 Salem Avenue, Dayton, OH 45416 on Wednesday January 11, 2023 at 10:00 am. Father Tony Fortman of Precious Blood Catholic Church officiating.

