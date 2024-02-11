Truett, Mary

Truett (Harder), Mary Louise



Age 87, passed away on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at Berkeley Square Retirement Community. She was born in New Braunfels, TX on August 10, 1936, the daughter of Walter and Paula Grimm Harder. Mary married James A. Truett on December 16, 1956. She received an Associate's degree in Administrative Services in 1957. Mary was employed by the Butler County Headstart from 1968 until 1972, Butler County Auditor's Office from 1972 until 1997, and John Howell Reality from 1979 until 2009. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Mary is survived by her husband, Jim Truett; her children, Debbie Hansel, Eaton, OH, Bill (Cindy) Truett, Hamilton; Patti Humphrey, Eau Claire, WI; Jim (Melani) Truett, Atlanta, GA; her brother, Walter (Debbie) Harder, New Braunfels, TX; her grandchildren, Heather (Gary) Chessman, Chuck (Staci) Hansel, Craig Hansel, David Broshear, Jason (Elizabeth) Broshear, Mike (Skye) Truett, Matt (Cydney) Truett, Andrea (Matt) Middendorf, Dustin Truett, Megan (Ian) Mann, Nichole (Patrick) Marsden, Elli Truett, and numerous great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013 with Pastor John Mittermaier officiating. A visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. Online condolences area available at www.weigelfunearlhome.com



