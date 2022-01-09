TRUEBLOOD,



Raymond Lee



Raymond Lee Trueblood, 91, of New Carlisle, passed away



Monday, January 4, 2022. He was born in Anderson, IN, on October 29, 1930, the son of the late Elmer and Opal Trueblood. Raymond owned and operated his own plastic manufacturing company for many years. He was a member of the New Carlisle Lodge #100 F&AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton and was a Shriner. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Judith; son Rodney Trueblood; daughter Cheryl (Dean) Heyl; sister Della Fell; grandsons Justin (Vanessa) Sandberg and Adam Sandberg; great-grandchildren Westin and Bo Sandberg; several nieces and nephews.



Raymond is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Donald and Norman Trueblood; and sister Mardell Carroll. A graveside service to honor Raymond will be held Monday, January 10, 2022, at 10:00am at Dayton Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley



Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.trostelchapman.com



