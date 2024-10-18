True, Audrey



Audrey C. True age 77, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. She was born on November 5, 1946, to the late Walter Z. Lampley and Catherine M. (Mistler) Focht in Middletown, Ohio. Audrey is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Danny Smith) True; brother, Rolland Hopkins; she also leaves behind her several nieces and nephews. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Z. Lampley and Catherine M. Focht; her son, Samuel T. True III; sister, Shirley Hopkins. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



