Tropp, Thomas Lee



Thomas Lee Tropp, 75, passed away on June 16, 2025. He was the son of the late Oscar and Beatrice Tapp Tropp.



Tom is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Judy Johnson Tropp; his son Adam Tropp and daughter-in-law Jennifer, daughter Allison Freyhof and son-in-law Matthew, brother Paul Tropp (Patricia) and sister Pauline Westlake. He was an exceptional Papa to Natalie, Emily, and Wesley Tropp, and Keegan and Nolan Freyhof. Also survived by in-laws Jeanne (Charles) Brandon, Bobbi Miles (Jim Richeson) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Jack (Louise) and nephew Brian Westlake. Tom graduated from Shawnee High School 1967 and Wright State University.



He proudly served in the Air Force from 1967 to 1971. In testament to his generosity he chose to donate his body to Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine.



A celebration of Tom's life will be held as an open house at the Lions Clubhouse, 4590 Derr Rd, on July 5th from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.



