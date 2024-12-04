Trittschuh, Sandra

TRITTSCHUH (Graham), Sandra Kay



Sandra Kay Trittschuh, nee Graham, was born August 17th 1946 to Isabelle nee Watson and Leo Gene Graham, Dayton, Ohio. She passed away with her loved ones on November 26th. She was preceded in her death by her parents, and parents-in-law, Edna nee Baltes and Vernon Trittschuh, and her in-laws Nancy and Jan Johnson, Brenda Hermes and Linda Dale Graham. Survived by her husband James D. Trittschuh of Versailles, Ohio; children Katherine, David, Jennifer and Stephanie, son-in-laws Shawn Neathery and Naveen Singh, five beloved grandchildren, Lea, Ava, Nora, Kiran and Rory, siblings Doug and Ann, Kenneth and Linda, Lori, and Jeanie, siblings-in-law Edward and Virgina Trittschuh, Phil Hermes, Victoria and David DeVoss. Sandra loves her 34 nieces and nephews and many more grands and greats.



Sandra graduated Fairmont High School Class of 1964, and became a labor and delivery nurse at Miami Valley Hospital. She raised four smashingly brilliant children and retired to Goat Island. Sandra will be remembered as an avid reader, world traveler, crossword expert, great chef, and loving caregiver to children and pets. We are thankful for the years she shared with us and everything she taught us. May she rest in peace.



A Celebration of Sandra's life will be held at 5:00 pm on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Private burial at a later date in St. Valbert Cemetery, Versailles. Memorial contributions may be made to EverHeart Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbailey.com for the Trittschuh family.



