TRITSCHLER, Marc

Obituaries
1 hour ago

TRITSCHLER, Marc E.

Beloved son, brother, and uncle, age 59, formerly of Waxhaw, NC, passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 2, 2022. Marc is preceded in death by his great-nephew, Beckham Wooten. He is survived by his children, Lydia, Nick, and Grant; father, Edward (Deborah); mother, Kathleen (Don Walker); brother, Michael (Jade); sisters, Chrys Gould (Christopher), Beth Ellis (Henry Gieger), and Heather Wendell; nieces, Casey (Ben), Jessica, Cathryn (Cole), Chloe Grace, and Alex, and nephew, Cameron. Marc was a graduate of Oakwood High School in 1981, and of Baldwin Wallace University in 1986. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at


