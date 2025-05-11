Trimble, John



John Trimble, age 90, of Gratis, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2025, at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Middletown, Ohio, on May 18, 1934, John was the son of Edith and John Trimble, Sr. From the very beginning, John met the love of his life, LaVerne Creech, when they were just teenagers at Monroe High School. Together, from that moment on, their lives were beautifully entwined. They celebrated more than 70 incredible years of marriage - a true example of lasting love, partnership, and devotion. John worked hard and humbly, retiring after more than 35 years at Crystal Tissue Company. But his real passion was people - his family and his friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Jack Trimble, RoseMary Griffin, Betty Ann Back, and Robert Trimble; and two sons-in-law, Frank Osborne and Gale McKinney. Left to carry on his legacy of love are his wife and best friend, LaVerne; his children, Karen Osborne, John Mark (Robyn) Trimble, and Diane McKinney; his grandchildren, Keli (Tim) Bush, Brandon (Cheri) Osborne, Levi McKinney, Jayd (Ty) Weinstiger; his step-grandchildren, Richie (Heather) McKinney, Jon McKinney, and Tara Pardon; thirteen great-grandchildren who adored him; and countless nieces, nephews, and friends who will never forget the way he made them feel - seen, loved, and important. A Private Family Service will be held at Butler County Memorial Park in Trenton, Ohio. Arrangements are entrusted to Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com