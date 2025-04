Trigg, Nicole Renee



Nicole Trigg, affectionately known as Nicki, went home to be with the Lord on April 17, 2025. Service will be held Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at Harris Memorial (3950 Haney Road/Dayton, OH 45416). Visitation will begin at 11am, and service to follow at 12pm. Interment West Memory Gardens. www.lusainohio.com





