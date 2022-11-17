springfield-news-sun logo
X

TRICKEY, John

Obituaries
1 hour ago

TRICKEY, Jr, John Russell

Age 78, of Centerville, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was a veteran of the United States Army. John retired from General Motors and was a member of the American Legion Post #707 in Englewood. He is survived by his wife of 29 years: Judy (Shook) Trickey, daughter: Stephanie Trickey, step son: Ryan (Kristin) Buerger, grandchildren: Michael, Gage, Dylan and Hope, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: John Russell and Katherine (Verigan) Trickey Sr. and step daughter: Amy Little. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Inurnment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation. To view the service for John and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
BERTELSEN, Duane
2
Alexander, Ronald
3
ANGST, Dora
4
Custenborder, Richard
5
KELLEY, Paul
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top