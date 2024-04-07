TRICK, Jerome "Jerry"



Trick, Jerome "Jerry" 92, of Butler Township passed away March 14. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan (Reboulet), in 2013 and his daughter, Susan Bohardt, in 2008. Survived by his sweetheart and partner in all things for the last 10 years, Annie; children Anita (Bob) Moulds, Michael (Pam), Pamela Froehlich, Mark (Kathy), Jeffrey (Julie), Christopher (Linda), and Daniel; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren. The youngest born to Samuel and Marie (Brinkman) Trick, Jerry was preceded in death by sisters Carmelita, Angela, Anita, Clarice, and Virgie and brothers, Ed, Francis, and Al. A brother-in-law, James Reboulet (Joy) and sister-in-law, Rosemary Millett, survive. A toolmaker, Jerry retired from General Motors in 1997. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, April 10, 11:30 a.m., St. Christopher Church, 435 E. National Road, Vandalia. Visitation at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Vandalia-Butler Foundation Term Fund 1546-- PO Box 722 Vandalia, Ohio 45377. Designate checks "IN MEMORY OF JERRY TRICK." Online: https://www.daytonfoundation.org/donate-credit-card Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.



