Trenum, Ronald



Trenum, Ronald Dewayne age 76, of Lake Mary, Florida passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.He is survived by his Wife Vickie Trenum Daughter, Michelle Crozier; Two Sons, Dewayne Trenum, Scott Trenum; 14 Grandchildren; 7 Great Grandchildren.



A service will be held at Victory Christian Church in Kettering, OH, on March 16, 2024, at 3pm.



