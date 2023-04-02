Treinen, Harold William "Hal"



Hal (Harold William Treinen) Born 02/19/1928, Died 3/19/2023. To Helen and Edward Treinen. He grew up in Hamilton Ohio where he played Baseball/Football and Basketball. When Hal graduated he won a Football scholarship but decided to go into Baseball instead. Hal played for numerous farm league teams, and Hal scouted for the Cincinnati Reds as well. Hal's children; are Denise Loomis in Nashville IN, Debra Treinen in Oceanside CA, Diane Baldridge in CO and FL, Timothy Treinen in FL, and Donna Sattler who is deceased. Hal moved and lived in Muncie IN most of his working life, where he continued playing ball for local teams. He played Baseball/Softball for 40-plus years. He worked for Warner Gear in Muncie prior to transferring jobs as a Mechanical Engineer at Delco Battery in Anderson IN. Hal lived with his companion Marge Hole, a retired school teacher for 30-plus years. In lew of sending flowers or gifts please donate to the Alzheimer's Society in Hal's name.

