Travis, John C.



John C. Travis, age 56, of Germantown, Ohio, passed away Monday November 27, 2023, at Kettering Health Dayton ~ Grandview. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, on July 6, 1967, son of Helen (Day) and the late Delano Travis. He worked for Dayton Wire Wheels for more than 30 years. In addition to his mother Helen, he is survived by a daughter Lenita Travis. The Service will be Private with Entombment at Woodside Cemetery Mausoleum. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net



