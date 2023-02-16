X
TRAVILLIAN, Judy

TRAVILLIAN, Judy A.

Age 82, of Kettering, OH, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on Sunday, February 12, 2023. The family would like to thank Judy's caregivers, Judy Davis and Pam Rainey (Home Instead) for the excellent, loving care they provided Judy. A special thank you to Judy's Hospice team for all of their care and support. A visitation will be held from 12-1pm, on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429, with a funeral service to follow at 1pm. Burial at Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. For complete obituary and to share your condolences with the family please visit


www.routsong.com


