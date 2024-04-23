Trauthwein, David J



David John Trauthwein, of Hamilton, passed away on his birthday April 20, 2024. He was born on April 20, 1947 in Hamilton, Ohio to Earl and Evelyn (Cox) Trauthwein. David was the loving and devoted husband of Mary Lee Hazard.



David always worked all of his life starting young by mowing lawns in the neighborhood and pushing an Ohio Ice Cream Cart around selling ice cream. He worked for Fairfield Local School District as a custodian for many years. After retireing he worked at Frisch, which started he weekly cravings for Frisch's for lunch. He also enjoyed walking and biking everywhere cleaning the environment as he went along.



David was preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Lee (nee Hazard) Trauthwein; parents: Earl and Evelyn (nee Cox) Trauthwein; siblings: Thomas Trauthwein and Patricia McKenney and niece Tammy Ownes.



Survivors include his siblings: Stephen (Linda) Truathwein, Peter (Billie) Trauthwein, and Melanie (John) Barnickle, many nieces, and nephews and his favorite dog Blackie.



Visitation will be held at St. Julie Billart Parish, 224 Dayton St, Hamilton, OH 45011 on Thursday, April 25, 2024 from 9 am until the time of Mass at 10 am. Burial to follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorials to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude's Hospital. www.colliganfuneralhome.com



