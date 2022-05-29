springfield-news-sun logo
TRACY, Mary Jane

Age 84, of Kettering, passed away May 19, 2022. She was born November 13, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late

Herbert and Margaret Conley. In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Donald Tracy and sister, Margaret A. Conley. Mary Jane is survived by her children: Kimberly Tracy, Edward Tracy (Teresa), Scott Tracy, Michael Tracy (Jennette) and Andrew Tracy (Kristin); grandchildren: Shanda Tracy, Andrea Tracy, Caleb Tracy, Elizabeth Tracy, Vada Tracy, Alex Tracy, Ethan Tracy, Jon Mitchell, Tera Mitchell and Laura Beth Goland; great-grandchildren: Everett Maupin and Landen Embry; sister, Joan Wahlrab (Paul); niece, Rita Schmaeler; nephew, James Wahlrab; many other family members and friends. Mary Jane was a proud graduate of

Julianne High School in Dayton, Ohio. While attending the University of Dayton she was a member of the tennis team and a marksman in the rifle club. After college, she married the love of her life, raised 5 children, and received her real

estate license with Lee and Shaeffer Realtors. Mary Jane was the first Pharmaceutical technician for the K-Mart corporation but will also be remembered by many as a dental assistant for Dr. William Borchers D.D.S. and Dr. Robert Parker D.D.S. Mary Jane was a devoted wife, a thoughtful and caring mother and dedicated friend. She was a long time member of the

Ascension Church where she would also volunteer her time. Mary Jane loved to sing and was a member of several choir ensembles over the years including St. Joseph Parish, Ascension Parish and The City of Kettering Senior Choir. She spent her free time with her family, friends, reading, volunteering, caring for her pets, and in prayer. Visitation will be Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian

Burial at 11:00 am at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to Boys Town or The Paralyzed

Veterans of America. To share a memory of Mary Jane or leave a special message for her family, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


