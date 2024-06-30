Townsend, Mary

Townsend (Gephart), Mary Alice



88, of Beavercreek, passed away June 24, 2024, at her home. She was born October 13, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Lester and Grace Gephart (Black). Her husband of 53 years, John Henry Townsend, preceded her in death.



Mary Alice graduated from Patterson Co-Op High School in Dayton and participated in many things throughout her life. She worked for Townsend's Heating and Cooling, she was president of the Women's Club of Homebuilders Assoc. of Dayton, a member of Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church in Kettering where she taught Sunday School, and a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hillsboro where she was very active. She enjoyed playing cards, fishing, quilting, gardening, knitting, crocheting, and toile painting. A friend to many, she was a cherished member of the Trinity Retirement Community where she resided and volunteered in the Opening Minds Through Art program for patients with dementia.



She is survived by her children, Cheryl Coy and Ben of Alpha, Pamela and James Miller of Liberty Township, and John and Cindy Townsend of Martinsville; grandchildren, Danielle and Brad Rodecker, Amber and Nick Bearb, Jared and Andrea Miller, Jenna Coy, Ryan Coy, Travis and Jenna Townsend, and Clint Townsend; great grandchildren, Peyton, Hudson, and Cameron Rodecker, Wyatt and Charlotte Bearb, Eleanor and Arthur Miller; sister and brother-in-law Linda and Tom Cottman; sister-in-law, Stella Hoog; brother-in-law Robert Couch, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert and his wife Carol, nephew Bobby Gephart, and niece Vickie and Lee Gaines.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, or Trinity Community at Beavercreek, 3218 Indian Ripple Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45440, in memory of Mary Alice Townsend.



A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 14, 2024, at the Alpha Community Church, 806 Alpha Rd., Alpha, OH 45301, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a service following.



