Towne, Pamela

Towne (Riley), Pamela L.



Age 76, of Fairfield Twp., OH passed away Dec. 24, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Russell "Buzz Towne; one sister, Belinda Greenlee; her sisters-in-law, Leah Towne, Mary (Warren) McClellan, and Ruthann Towne; many loving nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Friday, December 29, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 noon. Memorials to Shandon Congregational Church, P.O. Box 45, Shandon, OH 45063 or to the Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. Full Obituary and online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



