Towell, Joe Willis



Towell, Joe Willis, age 87 of Beavercreek, passed away Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Traditions of Beavercreek. He was born April 14, 1936 in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas the son of Earl and Edna Towell. Joe began a 31 year civil service career at the age of 19 and continued working in the private sector for an additional 25 years; ultimately retiring at the age of 76. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing softball and riding his bicycle well into his 80's. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Towell and brother, Johnny Towell. Joe is survived by his children, Bradley Joe (Joletta) Towell & Angie (Chris ) Layman; grandchildren, Isabel and Cooper. Family will greet friends from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432) with a funeral to follow at 1:30 pm. Joe will be laid to rest next to his wife at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Joe's honor. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.



Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Beavercreek, OH

45432

https://www.newcomerdayton.com