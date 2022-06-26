TORY, Jeffery A.



peacefully departed this life on June 20, 2022. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on July 14, 1961, to the late Margie Tory. Jeffery attended Dayton Public Schools and graduated from Wilbur Wright High School. At an early age, he professed Christ and rededicated his life as an adult. Jeffery was a St. James AME Church member under the leadership of the late Reverend Robert E. Watkins Jr. Also, he often enjoyed attending church with his sister, Mary, at Rhema Lighthouse Christian Center, where he always looked forward to attending the church picnic. He was a former team member of the City of Oakwood.



Jeffery is preceded in death by aunts and uncles Charles and Vecie White, Felton and Virginia Paschal, Curtis and Pollie Beason, Stanley and Betty Lewis, Curtis and Louise Walker, and Julia Frances Boddie, his adopted mother Erma Brown; brothers, Donald Green, Thomas and John (Tracy) Tory; sisters Mable Green and Emily Harrison, brother-in-law James (Jas) Tyler Sr., niece Zakyyah McNeil, and memorable childhood friends Carolyn and Joann Winston, Karen Russell and Tonya Smith Graham.



Jeffery leaves the cherished memories of his dedicated sister Mary E. Tyler who has been compassionate in caring for him. His presence will be missed by brothers Dudley (Verlinda) Paschal, Fred Green, and sister Margaret Scott. Jeffery's devoted niece and caregiver Lisa (James Williams) Tyler-Fletcher; Uncle Nehemiah (Dan) Green; brother-in-law, Muriel Harrison and adopted sister DeAngela Brown. Special great-nephews, Anthony Jr. (Toney) and Myles Fletcher; and great-niece Maya Williams. A host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Rhema Lighthouse Christian Center, 3271 Glen Helen Road, Dayton Ohio 45406. Reverend Veroncia Watkins, officiating. Walk though visitation will be held one hour prior to service. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Thomas Funeral Home, Dayton, OH.

