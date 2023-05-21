TORSELL, John F.



TORSELL, John F., Sr., 77, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was born December 9, 1945 in Lock Haven, PA., the son of Albert Joseph and Florence Mae (Rupert) Torsell, Sr. He was a 1963 graduate of Springfield North High School, where he met and later married his high school sweetheart. He was a proud United States Army veteran having served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967, and finished his tour as a member of the Honor Guard at Fort Bragg. John worked as a burr bench operator for Speco (Kelsey Hayes) for 31 years, retiring in 1995. He served 7 years with the Springfield Police Reserve, as well as 5 years with the Clark County Sheriff's Department as a Special Deputy. John enjoyed crafting, especially holiday decorations, wood working, shooting, fishing, and spending time with his family. Survivors include his loving wife and best friend of 57 years, Sandra (Reynolds); two children, John F. (Melissa) Torsell, Jr. and Sara (Christopher) Rogers; five grandchildren, Joshua (Elizabeth) Torsell, Mary (Eric) Stacy, John F. Torsell III, Nicholas Maine and Brianna Menke; three great grandchildren, Kylie and Zackery Menke, and Alice Stacy; "adopted daughter" Dottie (McNeal) Kosziescha, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Albert J. (Joe) Jr. and Dennis Torsell, best friends Don and Sandy Moore and Bob Cast. Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Tuesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Vietnam Veterans of Ohio Inc. or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

