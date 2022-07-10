TORRES, Alfonso R., D.E.E. "Al" or "Chico"



Passed away peacefully at home after a five-year battle with renal carcinoma, on Monday, July 4. The exceptional nurses of Hospice of Dayton provided comfort and care to him and to his family in that final week. Al is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joan; son Alex (Nikki) of Loveland, Ohio; son Adam (Jessica) of Upper Arlington, Ohio; sister Carmen Lourdes of Ponce, Puerto Rico. He is also survived by the two "little people" who came into his life in the family of Adam and Jess: Brynn Alexa (8) whom he called his princess, and Carson Christopher(6). These beloved grandchildren gave him more joy than anything else. He especially liked playing with them in his Florida pool and going to sunset with them at Vanderbilt Beach. No trip to Columbus was ever complete before stopping at the grocery to bring Brynn a plate of shrimp and Carson a loaf of Puerto Rican bread. Al was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico in 1944, to Carmen and Fonso Torres Massa. Growing up on the island, he and his buddies bought an old boat, restored it and had many adventures on the sea. He was a avid basketball and tennis player in high school, and also studied for and received his license in ham radio, a hobby which he enjoyed for the rest of his life. At age 18 he left home for Ohio where he studied at the University of Dayton, earning a bachelor degree in electrical engineering, followed by two master's degrees and a doctorate, all in engineering-related fields. The turning point in his Dayton days came one September evening in 1968 at UD's Campus Carnival. He wandered over to the Kissing Booth and paid for that first magical kiss to Joan. Two years later they were married. He liked to tell people that she ran him out of money that first night and was still doing it! After a career at Wright-Patt and several defense contractors, and an adjunct professorship in UD's graduate school of engineering, Al retired in September, 2012. By November of that year he and Joan bought a place in Naples, Florida, and began wintering there, the perfect spot for a golfer. Al played frequently with his neighbors and friends, just as he had in Dayton. They spent ten winters there together, making many wonderful friends, all enjoying the fruits of their careers. Al was a jokester. He loved a good joke and didn't hesitate to pass it on, often to Joan's consternation! He loved to travel: trips to Israel and the western US national parks, to Banff and the Caribbean, to Hawaii, to Spain. For their 50th, Joan and Al had a family trip to Italy planned, but the pandemic canceled that. In retirement, during the 8 months a year in Ohio, Al volunteered as a mentor with SCORE, an organization which helps small business owners. Al was also an associate member of St Vincent de Paul at St Helen Church. He continued in his ham radio hobby with the Dayton Amateur Radio Association, attending meetings and occasionally giving technical presentations. In Naples he did the same. Al was a great dad to his boys. He was always driving to Cincinnati or Columbus to help wire in a new light or do some other electrical chore. They depended on him by phone to tell them how to fix something. Conversely, the boys spent hours with him, teaching him something on the computer. He loved their wives and brought the in-laws into his circle of friends. Al was a man with a great big personality who has left a great huge void in the lives of his loved ones. We ask for your prayers as we make our way through this sorrow. We offer an enormous expression of gratitude to Hospice of Dayton, to Cindy the case manager, to Jamie, to Ben who was with us at the time of Al's passing, and to all of the nurses who helped in Al's care. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM on Friday, July 15, at St Helen Church. Family will receive friends from 10-11 at the church. Al will be cremated and his ashes placed in the Falling Waters Crypt at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton 45420, or to the charity of your choice. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

