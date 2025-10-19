Tonya Randolph

RANDOLPH, Tonya



Tonya M. Randolph, age 62, of Jacksboro, Tennessee, passed away on September 13, 2025. She was born on October 22, 1962, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late James and Phyllis McGee. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Danny. Tonya is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Mike Randolph; her children, Mike Randolph Jr. and wife Shannon, and Ashley Randolph and wife Lauren; and her cherished grandchildren, Dillon and Lane, and Elliot and Anthony. Tonya dedicated over 40 years to serving others through her work-22 years with Springfield City Schools in Ohio and 18 years with East Tennessee Human Resource Agency in Tennessee. Her kindness, patience, and compassion left a lasting mark on the lives of those around her. Tonya will be remembered as a generous and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Family and friends may gather to celebrate Tonya's life on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home in Springfield, Ohio, where a celebration of life will begin at 2:00 p.m.





