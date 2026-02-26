Tonya Ivory

Ivory, Tonya R.



Tonya R. Johnson Ivory, born April 29, 1957, peacefully ascended to her heavenly home on February 15, 2026.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Sr. and Jean Johnson; her sister, Teri Lynn Johnson; and her brothers, Alvin Jr. and Dwayne Johnson.



Tonya is survived by her devoted husband of 40 years, Richard S. Ivory; her beloved children, Dr. Ryan C. Ivory, Jourdan Ivory (Jasmine), and Charles Williams (Tonia); special grandson, Cayden Williams; her nephew, Brandon Johnson (Angelique); her niece, DaeAna Johnson; her great-nieces and great-nephews; and a host of cousins, godchildren, extended family, and dear friends.



A proud valedictorian and graduate of Patterson Cooperative High School, Class of 1975, Tonya was a lifelong learner and leader. She was the proud owner and founder of The Latch On Academy and The Kid's Institute, Inc., serving children and families for over 40 years with passion and excellence.



Tonya was a dedicated community servant, political manager, and tireless advocate for children and families. She found joy in gardening and was deeply devoted to her husband and children, whom she loved wholeheartedly.



Services will be held at Shiloh United Church of Christ, 5300 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45415, on Saturday, February 28, 2026.



Family will receive friends for viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with funeral service beginning at 11:45 a.m.



Services will be respectfully rendered by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.



Her legacy of faith, service, and love will continue to live on in all who were blessed to know her.



