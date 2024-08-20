Tonini, Glen Evan



age 86, formerly of Kettering, died on Monday, August 8, 2024, in Sarasota, Florida. He grew up in Oakwood, Ohio and graduated from Oakwood High School. He proudly served as a medic in the US Navy. He was employed in Sales by Fyr-Fyter in Dayton and Cintas in Cincinnati, Ohio. He retired in 2016 and later moved to Sarasota. He enjoyed family & friends and dining out  especially at the Dayton Racquet Club & Oakwood Club. He also had an extensive tool shop working on numerous household projects. Glen is survived by his sister Carolyn (Bill) Winger, stepchildren Kathy & Michael (Mary) Manchester, and several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen. Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at Tobias Funeral Home  Far Hills Chapel. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at the funeral home. Burial Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com