Toms, Arlene

Toms (Houser), Arlene Kay



ARLENE KAY (HOUSER) TOMS, 69, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday morning, May 1, 2023. She was born in Springfield on May 19, 1953, the daughter of the late Robert and Juanita (Christian) Houser. Arlene was a 1971 graduate of Northeastern High School and became a licensed practical nurse in 1984. She most recently worked at Brookdale Senior Living. She is survived by her husband of nearly 11 years, Rick Toms; her children, Amy (Tom) Brown, Brian Swords and Chad Swords; sisters, Nancy Frye and Marcia (Jan) Haines; nieces, Beth (Jerry) McDermott and Tammy (Jim) Newell; and several close friends. She was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Donald Frye. A celebration of Arlene's life will be held at a later date. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com



