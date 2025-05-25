Tomblinson, Betty Gurr



It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Betty Gurr Tomblinson, who peacefully passed away at the age of 95, surrounded by her loving family on May 21, 2025, at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant. Born on July 15, 1929, in New York City, New York, to the late Charles and Eunice (Norton) Johnson, Betty's life was filled with love, learning, and creativity. After graduating from Dwight Morrow High School, she pursued her passion for education at Miami University, where she earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in 1951, a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Education in 1952, and her Master's degree in Education in 1973. A proud member of the Delta Zeta Sorority, she cherished the friendships formed during her college years. Betty dedicated her life to education, beginning at Stewart School in Oxford and ultimately serving for 30 years at Talawanda High School. Her commitment to nurturing the artistic talents of her students was evident in her role as the Art Coordinator for the Talawanda School District, where she influenced the lives of countless children across eight schools for three decades. Betty was a lifelong member of the Seminary United Presbyterian Church, since 1951. She leaves behind a wonderful legacy, cherished by her children: Harold Gurr, Dale A. (Cathy) Gurr, Shirley (Mike) Miller, Cynthia (Dwight) Wynn, James (Juanita) Tomblinson Jr. , and Lawrence Tomblinson. Her memory will also live on through her beloved grandchildren: Mike (Lisa), Bryan (Sarah), Ashley, Bob (Samantha), and Douglass (Ashley), as well as numerous great-grandchildren, family members, and friends who all hold her close to their hearts. Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, James Harold Gurr; her husband, James Tomblinson; and her parents, who she missed dearly. The family would like to send a special thank you to the Mt. Pleasant Long Term Healthcare Unit for the excellent care given to their mother. A visitation in honor of her life will take place at Paul R. Young Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, from 10:00am to 11:00am, followed by a funeral service at 11:00am, officiating Rev. Marc A. van Bulck. She will be laid to rest at Oxford Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com



