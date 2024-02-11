Tomashot, Theda

Tomashot (Miller), Theda Belle



Theda Belle Tomashot, age 91, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2024 in Dayton, OH. Born on August 18, 1932 in Byron, OH. Theda's life was a tapestry of cherished moments, woven with the love of her family and the many lives she touched. Theda's journey through life was shared with her devoted husband, Kenny Tomashot, who adored her for an incredible 70 years. Together, they built a family founded on love and kindness, including their children Mark, Mindy (Gary) Bashore, Ted, and Michelle (Andrew Knall). Theda was a proud grandmother to Ashley, Brad (Melissa), Matt (Janelle), Jennifer (Josh), Megan, and Sophie (Damion) and a doting great-grandmother to Hazel, Ella, Xander, Kiki, Chloe, Eva, Pacey, and Jax. She will be deeply missed by a plethora of nieces and nephews who revered their Aunt Theda Belle. While she was predeceased by her parents Edgar and Mary Lucile (Brady) Miller, her son Mark Allen Tomashot, daughter-in-law Brenda Tomashot, and her five older siblings L.C. Miller, Eddie Miller, Moon Miller, Catherine Webb, and Edith Fischer, the memories they shared will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew them. Her presence was a gift, and her absence will be deeply felt by her cherished friends from the Kettering Rec Center, her childhood companions, and, most profoundly, by her beloved family. Theda was the matriarch of her family and lovingly referred to as the Queen Bee. Her home was a haven of hospitality, where no one ever left hungry. Raised with the standards of home cooked meals, Theda's passion for family values was only matched by her culinary skills. Her recipes, never written down but perfectly remembered, were legendary. Her cabbage rolls, German potato salad, and chicken livers were unrivaled, and her buttermilk brownies were a treat that once tasted, could never be forgotten. Theda was known for always having an open heart to family and friends. She was classy, impeccably dressed, and never seen without her makeup or jewelry. Her sense of fashion was only surpassed by her knack for finding the best deals. Theda's love for walking led her to the Kettering Rec Center's indoor track seven days a week. There, she built a community of friends who shared her enthusiasm for staying active and connected. There will be a memorial mass to celebrate her life at Ascension Catholic Church 2025 Woodman Drive Dayton, OH 45420 at 11:00 am on Friday, February 16, 2024 with a gathering starting at 10:00 am and a luncheon to follow. Services in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.



