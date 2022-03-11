TOLSON, Eleanor

TOLSON (nee Phillips), Eleanor



Born in Middletown, Ohio, on May 1, 1925, went home with her Savior Monday morning, March 7, 2022. A long-time



resident of Monroe and married to her husband Sterling for 75 years, she is also survived by their three children Ronald, Thomas (Elisa) and Shirley Tolson Rake (Jeff). Also surviving are her four grandchildren Bruce Barnett, Natalie Rake



Jackson (Will), Mamie Nicole Slocum (Vincent) and Elijah James Rake (Jem), along with great-grandson Sterling George Rake and soon to be born Eleanor Michelle Jackson. Eleanor was raised by her parents Shirley and Charles Phillips attending Crawford St. First Church of God, later to become Breiel Blvd. Church of God. She was employed by the Middletown Board of Education as secretary at Oneida and later Monroe Elementary Schools. The impact of her devotion to her job and love of children is still remembered by several generations. Death came in Texarkana, Texas, while in the care of her loving husband and children. In lieu of flowers, the family



requests that memorial donations be made to Camp Lebanon Retreat Center, 4464 Emmonds Rd., Oregonia, Ohio 45036.

