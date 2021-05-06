TOLLE-HEMMELGARN, Mary Ann



Age 94, of Dayton, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021. She was born June 23, 1926, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Arthur and Ruth (Gardner) Tieman. She was a 1944 graduate of Julienne High School. She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church since 1959. Preceded in death by husband Richard E. Tolle and a daughter Susie Marie Tolle, 2 brothers Bob and his wife Betty Tieman, and Jim Tieman. Survived by 3 daughters Mary Kay (Jim) Manley of FL, Pat Tolle of Dayton, Cindy (Kirk) Blanchard of Dayton, 2 sons Rick (Diane) Tolle of Englewood, Mick (MiSue) Tolle of Englewood, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, a sister Joan Manny, sister-in-law Peggy Tieman, husband Ed Hemmelgarn, and numerous other nieces, nephews, family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 4961 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH, by Father Timothy Knepper C.PP.S. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, May 10th, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., at N. Main St. The family requires masks to be worn. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent's de Paul or the American Cancer Society, in her memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to



www.bakerhazelsnider.com