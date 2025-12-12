Todd Zimmerman

Zimmerman, Todd Anthony



Todd Anthony Zimmerman, age 64 of Clayton passed away on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. Todd graduated from Northmont High School class of 1980. He worked for many years at Kroger in Englewood until his retirement and was a member of the Salem Church of God. Todd loved spending time with his parents, his siblings, their spouses and children, and he loved being a great uncle. Todd also loved watching big time wrestling. He is survived by his father: Edward Zimmerman, siblings: Becky (Dan) Swafford, Tim (Terri) Zimmerman, Missy (Roger) Staton and Jamey Zimmerman, nieces & nephews: Jacob, Shelby, Garrett, Taylor, Zach, Clayton, Madison, Thomas, Adi, Kierstin, Cayley and Joey, great nieces & great nephews: Elliana, Henri, Tenley, Oaklie, Myles, Ransom, Beau and Tucker, sister-in-law: Danielle Zimmerman, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother: Barbara (Williams) Zimmerman and his beloved dogs: Bud and Gibbs. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with his nephew: Pastor Thomas Zimmerman officiating. Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Friday (TODAY), from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, we would like to help those who helped Todd and the family asks that you please purchase items needed for Cypress Pointe residents in Todd's memory or donate to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To view the service for Todd and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



