TITER, Robert C. "Bob"



79, of Springfield, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center surrounded by family. Bob was born April 3, 1943, in Springfield, Ohio the son of Charles and Esther (Lothschuetz) Titer. He retired from O'Cedar Industries and was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, where he was a past President of the Parish Council and a member of the Choir. He volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul and the Springfield Soup Kitchen. Survivors include three children, Beth (Ed) Meier, Belinda Miller and Patrick (Angie) Titer; eight grandchildren, Mitchell, Nick, Alex, Olivia, Taylor, Samantha, Sophie and Kinslee; one great-granddaughter, Brynn; sister, Joan Beach; numerous nieces and nephews; and close friend, Sharon Hennig. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 - 6 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Church. Entombment will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Bernard Church Choir or the Springfield Soup Kitchen.

