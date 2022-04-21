springfield-news-sun logo
X

TIREY, Dolores

ajc.com

Obituaries
13 hours ago

TIREY, Dolores D.

Dolores D. Tirey, age 91, of Monroe, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022. She was born October 28, 1930, in Middletown, OH, the daughter of

Thomas and Effie (Igo) Elam.

Dolores was a member of Towne Boulevard Church of God. She was a supporter of Billy Graham, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Disabled Veterans. She was a very kind, giving person with a pure heart. She loved to laugh and loved flowers. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband,

Robert G. Tirey; son, Thomas Tirey; and five siblings. Dolores is survived by her children, Amy (Lance) Bunnell and Robert (Grace) Tirey; five grandchildren, April, Josh, Jon, Alix and

Callie; two great-granddaughters, Ava and Adalyn; and

numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 12:30 pm-1:00 pm on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Woodside Cemetery Chapel, 1401 Woodside Blvd., Middletown, OH 45044. A

Chapel service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Mark Jackson officiating. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

517 South Sutphin Street

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Michniak, William
2
FRIDLEY, Thomas
3
McMANN, Janice
4
BUEKER, Lisa
5
MESSER, David
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top