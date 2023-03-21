Tipton, Sylvia L.



Sylvia L. Tipton of Springfield, passed away March 17, 2023.She was born April 7, 1932, in Waterloo, Ohio, the daughter of Willard and Gladys (Rodgers) Yates. Mrs. Tipton was a member of the Restoration Worship Center. She loved spending time with family and friends and truly loved her family unconditionally. She also loved watching the birds at her many bird feeders. Survivors include her children; George E. Noble, Jr., Gary (Drema) Noble, Ron (Lori Bostick) Tipton, Tom Tipton, Kay West, Ronda (Gerald) Massie and David (Lorrie) Tipton, her grandchildren; Amberly, Ronnie, Pete, Christopher, Nicole, Zachary, Michael, Jr., Gerald, Jr., Tiffany, Samantha, Timothy, Jacob, Seth and Dustin, numerous great grandchildren, one sister; Wylodean Hosack, special friends; Nick and Sandy Jones, Lana Baker, Judy Tipton and Connie Fagen and many other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Willard and Gladys Yates, her husbands; George E. Noble, Sr. and Virgil Ray Tipton, granddaughters; Jennifer Noble and Melissa Tipton-Keeton, son-in-law; Bill Ferguson daughter-in-law; Gay Noble and siblings; Gracie Koerper, Gerald Yates, Lois Madden, Barbara Sparks and Verna Coleman. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Friday in the funeral home with Pastor April Thoms officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

