TIPTON, Suzanne

TIPTON (Supinger),



Suzanne



Sept. 4, 1935 - Oct. 31, 2022



passed away peacefully on October 31, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville L. (Pete) Tipton, her parents and all but one of her 8 siblings. She is survived by her 3 children, Pat Raulerson (Dwight), Cindi Green (Bill) and Randy Tipton. With her 4 grandchildren, Miranda Regnitz, Adam Raulerson, Allison Tipton and Grace Gucwa she was blessed with 7 great-grandchildren. Suzanne began her professional career with Ohio Bell which eventually was purchased by AT&T prior to her retirement. She spent most of her life in the Springboro, Miami Township and Centerville area. A private memorial service will be held. Should you wish to make a charitable donation in her honor she always supported The National Kidney Foundation, The Epilepsy Foundation and The Wounded Warrior Project.

