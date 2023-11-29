TIPPS, Thomas B.



Tom died unexpectedly at his home on November 22nd, 2023. Tom was born in Midwest City, Oklahoma on March 19, 1962 to Dan and Carolyn Tipps. He graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1980 where he played varsity soccer. He received his Bachelor's degree from Wright State University in 1986. Tom worked in sales for 37 years, over 20 of which he spent as the top salesman at Interior Supply. He also volunteered as a paramedic and firefighter with the Beavercreek Fire Department, Station 2 for 8 years. Tom considered himself a true Sooner; he loved watching and attending Oklahoma games with his family. Tom was always very involved in his kids' and grandkids' activities. He coached, trained, and attended as many games and competitions as he could. He enjoyed golfing and travelling with his family, and this year marked his 50th anniversary attending events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Tom's survivors include his mother Carolyn; daughter Kathy (Tony); sons Eric (Alysa), Zach, and Matt. He is also survived by his brother Doug (Christy); grandchildren Kendall and Talon; nephews Jake and Stevie, niece Sarah. A visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Thursday, November 30 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel; where service will be held 11:00 AM Friday. Burial to follow in Aley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Tom's name to your favorite charity or the American Heart Association.



