Timothy Murtaugh

Murtaugh, Timothy Dean



Timothy Dean Murtaugh, 72, passed away on October 8, 2025 following complications from his short but tenacious battle with lung cancer. Born in Dayton, Ohio in 1953 to James Lee Murtaugh and Phyllis Charlotte Murtaugh (Nussmeyer), Tim and his older brother Terry grew up in Beavercreek and spent many happy summers fishing on the beautiful waters of Lake Michigan in the Upper Peninsula. After graduating as Vice President of his class from Beavercreek High School ('71), Tim went on to attend the University of South Florida where he earned his Bachelors of Business Administration and was a proud member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Tim had a lifelong career in the printing business, starting with Mastercraft Printers (originally founded by James and Phyllis), which he and Terry ran together from 1975-2003. Committed to his customers (many of whom he also called dear friends), Tim was proud to have provided printing for the Victoria Theatre and Schuster Center (now Dayton Live) and the National Museum of the US Air Force, among many others. He was recognized by the Printing Industry of America's NKO chapter for his outstanding leadership and dedicated service, serving on their Advisory Council and as a founding Member of the Board of Directors for the organization between 1990-1999. A decades-long volunteer effort begun through the Miami Valley Literacy Council led Tim to finding his truest passion: teaching. In his 60s, Tim forged a secondary career as an ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) teacher, most recently with the Aspire program through the Miami Valley Career Technology Center. His fellow teachers, and most especially his students, were an adopted family who fostered Tim's love of learning about other cultures through storytelling, customs, and great food. His dedication to his students also led Tim to volunteer with Welcome Dayton, a municipal initiative designed to support the integration of immigrants into the greater Dayton community. Tim will be remembered for his generosity of spirit, big laugh, and even bigger heart. Tim was never one to meet a stranger - whether it was sharing a favorite recipe, calling on his lifelong love of his favorite sports teams (The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds, and Cincinnati Bengals), his command of any game of trivia, or sharing one of his millions of stories, he could always find a connection with those around him. Bereft by his loss, Tim is survived by his twin daughters, Kate (Grant) Beeman (Queens, NY) and Jill (Morgan) Heller (Cranford, NJ); his beloved grandson, Maxwell Dean Heller; his devoted brother Terry Murtaugh (Springboro, OH); as well as his loving niece, Megan (Andy) Knost, nephew, Danny (Teresa) Murtaugh, and their families. Tim's family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to his amazing care team through the Premier Health network, as well as the medical and nursing staff at Miami Valley Hospital for their dedication to his care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made in Tim's name to ProLiteracy, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing adult literacy in the US and around the world. Donations can be made at https://www.proliteracy.org/donate/. Tim's life will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18 from 1-4 p.m. at the Anderson Family Life Celebration Center (360 Commerce Center Dr, Franklin, OH). Friends and family are encouraged to wear Ohio State colors and bring their favorite stories of Tim to share, as we watch one more Buckeye kickoff with him at 3:30 p.m.



