Timothy Mislan

Mislan, Timothy R. "Tim"



Timothy "Tim" Robert Mislan, 68, of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2025, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born on January 31, 1957, and remained a lifelong resident of the West Carrollton community he loved. Tim was known for his kindness, his gentle spirit, and his unwavering devotion to his family. He lived his life centered around his loved ones and those he held dear. A devoted father, grandfather, brother, son, and friend, Tim found joy in simple pleasures such as bowling, watching football, and spending time with family and friends. He had a special way with all dogs, and they were drawn to him as if they sensed a loyal and genuine connection. For 26 years, Tim proudly served the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) as a bus operator, where he was appreciated for his reliability, dedication, and warm-hearted nature. Tim is survived by his children: Brandon Mislan (Molly), Ciara Moll (Markus), and Dustin Mislan (fiancée Shania); his grandchildren: Kaylee Mislan and Emma Moll; his grandchildren-in-law: Liam and Mason Wheeler; his sister, Teri Sholder (Tim); his stepsisters, Linda, Renee and Marissa Baker; his cherished granddog, Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his best friend, Roger Ison, who's been by his side for a lifetime. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Mislan; his mother, Patricia Baker; his brother, Rick Mislan; his stepfather, Jerry; his beloved dog, Woofie; and his granddogs, Spook and Katie. Tim's memory will be forever treasured by those who knew and loved him. His legacy is one of kindness, loyalty, and deep devotion to the people and pets who filled his life with meaning. Family will receive guests from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd. Kettering, OH 45439) where a funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Tim will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. To share a memory of Time or to leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



