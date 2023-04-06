Timmons, Joshua Charles



Joshua Charles Timmons, 34, passed away suddenly on March 28, 2023 in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his daughter, Juniper Momoko Timmons, his mother, Christine F. Garman, his father, Chuck Timmons, his step father, James Garman, his brothers, Elliott Timmons, Joseph Garman, and his sister, Ayla Garman. Anyone who knew him, loved him. He was free spirited and lived for making his own path in this life regardless of where that took him and we take comfort in knowing he is starting yet another adventure in the next. Please join us in celebrating Joshua's life on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Life Center (6161 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424 Door #5. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave a special message for the family.

