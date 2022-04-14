TIMMAN, Dale Arthur



Dale Arthur Timman, age 66, of Englewood, passed away unexpectedly on April 11, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. Born January 25, 1956, to the late Carrol Jean (Touby) and James Arthur Timman in Sandusky, Ohio. Dale grew up in Norwalk, Ohio, where he made many fond memories and lasting relationships. He recently retired after nearly 20 years from his position as Purchasing Manager for ASPM. Dale was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and Grand Lodge of F. & A.M. of Ohio. He enjoyed gardening everything under the sun, hiking, and most importantly spending time with his family. Dale's children and grandchildren were his heart. Dale is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years: Jackey Lynn (Chapline) Timman, children: Erin (Michael) Henry,



Christopher (Lisa) Timman, Ashley (Brad) Pflug, grandchildren: Hailey, Kenzie, Ruthie, George, Audrey, Matthew, Kyle, Jake, Kelsey, and Wesley, brother: Gary (Kathy) Timman, sister:



Diane (Brad) Brisk, sisters-in-law: Catherine Chapline and Mary Kay (Alan) Pare, uncle: Henry (Marty) Timman, aunt: Mary Lippert, along with nieces, nephews, a host of friends and family that will miss him dearly. A Visitation will be held



Monday, April 18, 2022, from 4:00 pm until the time of service at 6:00 pm at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd.,



Englewood, Ohio 45322) with Pastor Craig Showalter officiating. A private inurnment will take place at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Aullwood Audubon Center (1000 Aullwood Rd., Dayton, OH 45414) in his memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at



