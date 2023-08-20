Timko, Francis

Timko, Jr., Francis William "Frank"



Francis (Frank) W. Timko Jr., age 78, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2023.



Frank was retired from the University of Dayton Research Institute (UDRI) and was the owner of Timko's Repair Depot.



He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Diana Daniel Timko (nee Neargarder) their children Lori (Mark Schnitter,) Cindy (Dan Bynum,) Mike (Casey Timko,) Rick (Chris Brown), Joe (Julie Daniel), Pam (Kent Bonds), and Greg Daniel; their 13 grandchildren; his brother Richard (Susie) Timko of Bailey, CO, and sister Barbara Timko of Lake Worth, FL; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.



Public visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton Xenia Rd) on Thursday August 24, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Incarnation (55 Williamsburg Ln, Dayton, OH 45459) on Friday August 25, 2023 at 11:00 am. Frank will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital or your Community Blood Center.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Beavercreek, OH

45432

https://www.newcomerdayton.com