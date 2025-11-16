Tilman Detweiler

Detweiler, Tilman Chester "Tim"



Tilman "Tim" Detweiler was born on August 3, 1931, near Mio, Michigan. After making a partial recovery from sepsis, he passed in his sleep on November 2, 2025. His parents, Chester and Cevilla (Steiner) Detweiler, and only sister, Edith Kauffman (Richard) predeceased him. He is survived by his wife of almost 74 years, Charlene (Troyer) Detweiler, son Philip Detweiler (Carlyn), twin grandsons Erick (Tessa) and Matthew, and granddaughter Lian.



We will always remember Tim for his fun sense of humor, and lifelong love of family, woodworking, the outdoors, and airplanes. Some of the activities he enjoyed at various points were bowling, waterskiing behind a boat he had built, singing in church and community choirs, camping and hunting, and flying his Cessna airplane. From childhood until a few years ago, Tim was always carving. Our homes are now full of his creations, including realistic animals, relief carvings, caricatures, abstract carvings, Christmas ornaments, and puzzles. These will always be cherished reminders of "Dad" and "Grandpa D."



Tim spent his early childhood in Fairview, Michigan. He met his wife-to-be when he was less than two, when his family went to visit the Troyer's across town and see their new baby girl. Tim's family later moved to Oakwood, Ohio, where he attended high school and began to work as a carpenter with his father. Tim moved back to Fairview for his senior year. Charlene graduated a year later, they got married and started a new life in Florida. They soon moved back to the Dayton, Ohio, area and eventually settled in Germantown, Ohio. They lived there for many years in a home that Tim built and were active members of the Germantown Methodist Church. They moved to Tipp City, Ohio, in 2001 to be near Phil and his family, and then a few years ago moved to the Dorothy Love senior community in Sidney, Ohio.



Tim began his working career as a carpenter. In the 60's he started his own construction business, building quality homes for many years, and also had a locksmithing business. He retired from construction in 1995. Tim then started his next career, combining his knowledge of locks and love of woodworking to create working wooden padlocks. He and Charlene traveled to craft shows around the US to sell thousands of these unique craft items, becoming known as "The Lock Man." He published three books with plans to make many types of working wooden locks.



Tim's last job will be "teaching" at the Wright State University School of Medicine, as he has donated his body to the Anatomical Gift Program. We are planning a small memorial service at the Dorothy Love chapel, probably in December.



