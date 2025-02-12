Tiernan, Marlene

Tiernan (Gerstner), Marlene G.



Marlene Gerstner Tiernan, 87, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away in her sleep February 7, 2025.



A mother, teacher, grandmother and active member of her community for decades, Marlene is survived by her granddaughters, Maureen, Bloomington, IL and Kate, Columbus, OH.



Marlene met and married a young, soon to be NASA rocket fuel chemist at Carnegie Mellon University, they married February 11, 1961. Dr Tiernan passed in June of 2019 after nearly 60 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Margaret Tiernan Reidy on March 12, 2024. Margaret was the joy of Marlene's life for 57 years. She lived to shop for Margaret and her granddaughters, Kate and Maureen. She was a lover of Dachshunds, rescuing several from shelters.



Marlene was a teacher in the Dayton Public High School system for more than 25 years. She brought energy and light to classes she taught. She was active in the Washington Township Community earning multiple awards for her work beautifying the community with greenspace and gardens. The Tiernan home in Washington Township was frequently featured on the tours of gardens and outdoor living spaces.



Marlene retired from teaching in the early 90's and spent her retirement enjoying time with Tom, Margaret and her grandchildren. She had the unfortunate circumstance to be impacted by Alzheimer's disease. While this illness took its toll on Marlene, it never dampened her spirit or took the feisty Pittsburgh attitude out of her. In the weeks before she passed, she was quick to remind her nursing staff that Heinz Ketchup was from Pittsburgh, like her.



Marlene and Tom loved the Dayton area. If you wish to remember them, donations to the Dayton Public School, the Dayton Museum of Art or Wright State would have warmed their hearts. They will be missed by family and those whose lives were touched by their service.



Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, IL.



