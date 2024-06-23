Tibbetts, Douglas Roger



Douglas R. Tibbetts, age 93, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on June 13, 2024. Douglas was born in Brockton,MA, to the late Charles and Margaret (Corcoran) Tibbetts. Douglas is survived by his nephews: Matt Widder, Larry Widder (his wife, Kathy), and Mark Tibbetts; Nieces: Laura (Bob) Hufford and Kim Krumsick; Brother-in-Law: Ed Widder. Douglas is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie P. (Dinnel) Tibbetts; Brother, Richard Tibbetts, and sister Joan Widder. Douglas was a decorated officer, and a Vietnam veteran, who proudly served in the United States Air Force for many years, attaining the rank of LT. Colonel. He was active in many organizations, including Precious Blood Catholic Church, the American Legion (post 613 and 707), where he served as commander. Douglas donated much of his free time involved in the Honor Guard, along other charitable groups, including The Red Cross. Services will be held at Precious Blood Catholic Church on June 27th at 10:30AM. Following services, internment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church (4961 Salem Ave, Dayton). Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.KindredFuneralHome.com



