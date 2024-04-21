Thurman, Major Gilbert H.



THURMAN, Major Gilbert H., age 95, of Bellbrook, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Gilbert was a retired Major for the City of Dayton Police Department after 33 years of service and was chief of security at DESC for several years. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving in WWII & Korean War and a graduate of the University of Dayton. Gilbert was a member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, where he participated in a volunteer group called the Musketeers, also a member of American Legion #598 and the FOP. After retirement, he owned and trained harness racing horses.



Gilbert was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Georgia (Stamas); sons-in-law, William M. Cochran and Judge John S. Pickrel.; sisters, Eula, Nita and Gwen; and brother, William. He is survived by his daughters, Nicki Cochran (Robert Caspar, Jr.), Athie Thurman; sister, Mary Jane Marcum; grandchildren; Angela Pytosh Davis (Todd Davis), Julie Pickrel Kleinhenz (Dr. Benjamin Kleinhenz), Lisa Pickrel Figueredo (Christian Figueredo), James T. Pickrel (Kara); great-grandchildren, John, Diane & Michael Kleinhenz, Alex & Georgia Figueredo, William & Hugo Pickrel, Emily Davis (Nick Jamerson), and Maven Jamerson; sisters-in-law, and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 11 AM Monday, April 22, 2024 at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Anthony Cook officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 AM until service time at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Gilbert's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



