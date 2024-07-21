Thurman, Karen Sue Harris "Peaches"



age 80 of Xenia, formerly of Somerset, KY, passed away on July 17, 2024. She was preceded in death by her parents Melvin Sr. and Connie Harris, daughter Amber Walls, sister Gayle Harris, brother Melvin Harris Jr. She is survived by her son William (Angie) Thurman II; grandchildren Kirstyn, Austyn (Maura), Chase (Jenna) and Zack (Marissa), Tasha (Cory), Ryan, Alexis, Mimi, Samantha, and Colton; great-grandchildren; Nick, Natalie, Millie Lynn, Cole, Lyla, Harper, Samuel, Naya, Maez, Brooks, and Henry who's on the way; brother Mark Harris, and sisters Kathy Harris Briley, and Debbie Kauffman. Karen tried to help other by being there as a friend and a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at the Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel with William Thurman II and Mark Brooks officiating. Interment will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m.  11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Making the Difference Foundation. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com