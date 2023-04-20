Thuma, Michael Steven "Captain Mike"



Michael Steven Thuma "aka Captain Mike", 53 of Pittsboro, North Carolina (formerly of Kettering, OH) passed away on April 12, 2023. Mike was a 1988 graduate of Kettering Fairmont H.S. and a 1994 graduate of Purdue University where he majored in Restaurant and Hotel Management. Mike spent many years grinding in the restaurant industry as a restaurant manager before he found his love for the world of IT. Mike lent his network engineering and management skills to many companies over the years with his last stop as a Senior Systems Engineer in Pittsboro.



Mike was proceeded in death by his mother, Patricia L. Thuma from whom he inherited his love of cooking and his faithful first-mate Boat Dog Cleveland.



Mike is survived by his father, Don Thuma of Athens, GA, brother Todd Thuma of Lakeland, FL, sister Lisa Thuma McCleary (aka Seester) and her husband Michael of Athens, Georgia, adored nephew and niece, Connor and Madison McCleary and his beloved dog, Scarlet. In addition, Mike loved and was loved by extended family in Knoxville, Lexington and Birmingham, including his big cousin Jeff Huemmer.



Mike easily made friends wherever he lived, whether it be Indianapolis, IN, Nashville, TN or Pittsboro, NC, yet he still managed to stay close to his hometown friends in Kettering, Ohio, including his lifelong best friend, Doug Wurtzbacher. Mike had a big heart, was one of a kind and would do anything to help a friend in need. His tremendous sense of humor could keep you laughing for days. Captain Mike was an avid boater where you would often find him on the water with friends on his boat, Bonnie. His love for the water ran as deep as his love of his family, friends and beloved dogs. He shared a love of movies with his brother Todd, often tossing around quotes from movies they watched, greeting each other with "Brothers Gotta Hug!". His love of cars was shared with his father, having rebuilt his first car, a Chevy Nova, Bonita, together when Mike was 16.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Green Beagle Lodge, 120 Lodge Lane, Pittsboro, NC 27312. Mike's family can't thank the kind people there enough for lovingly taking Scarlet into their home. A celebration of Mike's life will be held June 24, 2023 in Nashville, TN (Percy Priest Lake). Details will be available at a later date.

